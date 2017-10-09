AW! Brooklyn left NYC to join Chloe in Dublin



When Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz broke up last September, we have to admit – we were pretty devastated.

Luckily, the A-List pair have made all our celebrity dreams come true after giving their romance another shot this summer following almost a year apart. YAY!

And as well as flirting up a storm on social media, now the young lovebirds have melted our hearts as they reunited this weekend – in Dublin.

Yup, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son left New York behind as he travelled to to meet up with his girlfriend on the set of her new movie The Widow. How cute is that?

Sharing a photo of the romantic trip, 18-year-old Brooklyn showed the adorable couple wearing matching green scarves during a rugby match between Leinster and Munster at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

While the wannabe photographer is sipping on a traditional pint of Guinness, his movie-star other half can be seen holding an Irish coffee.

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Next to the sweet shot, Brooklyn simply wrote: ‘Dublin. You were amazing’, along with a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Chloe also shared a photo of her famous boyfriend on her own Instagram stories, telling her 10.4 million followers, ‘Mi love’. AW!

During their trip to Ireland, the loved-up pair explored some of Dublin’s top tourist spots, including the Guinness Storehouse where Brooklyn tried his hand at pulling a pint.

The couple – who first started dating back in May 2014 – were also spotted strolling hand-in-hand around the city before finishing their day out with a trip to a haunted house. Date goals, or what?!

Brooklyn jetted back to the UK from New York where he’s currently studying photography.

And he recently gushed over his Kick Ass star girlfriend after posting a photo of her leg on his lap, captioned: ‘These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl’.

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Well, we’re glad these two have finally been reunited!