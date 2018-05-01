Brooklyn is clearly missing his mum and dad

Brooklyn Beckham flew the nest back in August to start university in New York, but it looks like he’s already missing home.

Well, when your parents are David and Victoria Beckham and you live in a £31 million mansion, it would be hard not to…

Anyway, the 19-year-old might be having fun studying photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design, but Brooklyn took to Instagram on Tuesday to let his family know just how much they mean to him.

In one snap, the teenagers mum and dad can be seen cuddling together. While 42-year-old David has his arm around his wife, Vic snuggles into her hubby’s chest as they both smile at the camera.

Hinting at his heartbreak, Brooklyn wrote next to the snaps: ‘I miss you guys so much 🙁 xxx’, before adding: ‘Love you xx’.

And it’s not just his A-List parents that Brooklyn is missing, as the aspiring photographer also posted some arty shots of his brothers and sister.

In a second snap 13-year-old Cruz can be seen standing in front of 15-year-old Romeo as the pair stare into the camera lens. Both wearing hats and with Romeo donning a pair of sunglasses, the sweet pic was obviously taken on one of the family’s trips away.

Meanwhile, a third snap sees youngest of the Beckham brood, Harper looking down at her brother as he takes the photo from the ground.

With her hair blowing in the wind and a serious look on her face, we reckon the six-year-old is definitely going to take after her mum when it comes to photoshoots.

Brooklyn’s family heartache comes after his love life has come under scrutiny over the last few months.

The teenage heartthrob split from his girlfriend Chloe Moretz after he was pictured kissing playboy model Lexi Wood – which obviously didn’t go down too well with Chloe’s fans. Eeek!



Well, luckily Brooklyn has his family to keep him up-beat.