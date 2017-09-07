Is it yay or nay for Brooklyn's transformation?

Brooklyn Beckham has made some pretty big changes in his life of late, having moved to New York to start his photography studies at university, and now he’s got a whole new hair look to go with it!

The teenager revealed to his Instagram fans this week that he’s ditched his floppy ‘do in favour of a bold buzz cut and showed it off in a very moody-looking photo.

@mrbobbyrich A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Brooklyn, 18, has also been seen modelling his transformed mane whilst out in the city and seems to be owning it.

Not everyone is a fan though – in fact the look has dramatically divided the budding photographer’s legions of Instagram fans.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham sparks backlash after posting with a GUN

There are some who are totally loving it, with many posting comments featuring lots of the ‘love hearts for eyes’ emoji. Always a good sign.

However, others are really NOT keen and have been left pretty heartbroken at the loss of Brooklyn’s lengthy locks.

‘You haven’t cut all your hair off 😱😭 Please tell me this ain’t true! Your hair was gorgeous! 😍,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘Nooooo he’s cut his hair😭😭’

Meanwhile one added: ‘what have u done?😱😱I liked your hair long better😭😭😭’

Yikes. Don’t worry guys, if Brooklyn’s anything like his dad he’ll soon be switching his style up again!

Other fans have noted that Brooklyn bears a resemblance to his younger brother Romeo in the snap, whilst some have compared him to mum Victoria.

The new look comes just weeks after the eldest son of David and Victoria upped sticks to New York following his successful A-Level results.

David posted a tribute to Brooklyn when he took the youngster to his new home, captioning a selfie of them in the Big Apple: ‘Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham’

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Meanwhile Victoria was left emotional at the thought of her boy leaving home and admitted she was in tears when she posted a snap with Brooklyn on his results day.

‘We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional,’ the fashion designer wrote. Awww.

Wonder what she’ll think of her boy’s dramatic new ‘do…