See pics! Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans as he debuts brand new look

The eldest Beckham looked a little different over the weekend
Since moving to New York, Brooklyn Beckham seems to have had a style overhaul.
Not only is he sporting a spikier hairdo (inspired by Dennis the Menace), but the teen has also bought himself an extensive array of hats, including this…
But while celebrating girlfriend Chloe Moretz‘s 21st birthday, the wannabe photographer debuted a whole new look when he stepped out rocking some serious guy-liner.
Taking to Instagram to share some snaps of the early bday celebrations on Sunday, 18-year-old Brooklyn can be seen relaxing on a velvet chair with his Kick-Ass star girlfriend lied on top of him.
Wearing a casual white t-shirt, the eldest Beckham has a tiny moustache and goatee beard, as well as a tiny flick of guy liner and a partly-shaved eyebrow.
Another snap shows blonde beauty Chloe holding a plate in one hand and shoving cake into her boyfriend’s mouth with the other.
Next to the snap, Brooklyn wrote: ‘Special night’. Cute, right?
But despite the sweet snaps melting our hearts, the star’s 10.7 million followers were quick to comment on Brooklyn’s new look, as one wrote: ‘Omg his eyebrow whyy’.
Another said: ‘You are handsome but you do not look good with your eyes painted, you look better without makeup’.
While a third asked: ‘Is he wearing make-up????
Although most fans absolutely loved the cute photos, with many writing: ‘Couple goals’ underneath it.
Meanwhile, Chloe also shared some snaps from her celebrations as she thanked her friends for an amazing night.
Posting a few photos posing with friends as well as one of her incredible cake, the star wrote: ‘Last night I had the most wonderful time celebrating my 21st birthday with the most special beautiful humans.
‘Thank you so much @beautyessexla for putting it all together and making my 21st birthday dreams come true :)’.
Happy Birthday for next week, Chloe!