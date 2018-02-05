See pics! Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans as he debuts brand new look

The eldest Beckham looked a little different over the weekend

Since moving to New York, Brooklyn Beckham seems to have had a style overhaul.

Not only is he sporting a spikier hairdo (inspired by Dennis the Menace), but the teen has also bought himself an extensive array of hats, including this…

Lovely little brunch @lifewtr #sponsored A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

But while celebrating girlfriend Chloe Moretz‘s 21st birthday, the wannabe photographer debuted a whole new look when he stepped out rocking some serious guy-liner.

Taking to Instagram to share some snaps of the early bday celebrations on Sunday, 18-year-old Brooklyn can be seen relaxing on a velvet chair with his Kick-Ass star girlfriend lied on top of him.

Wearing a casual white t-shirt, the eldest Beckham has a tiny moustache and goatee beard, as well as a tiny flick of guy liner and a partly-shaved eyebrow.

🌷 special night A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 4, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

Another snap shows blonde beauty Chloe holding a plate in one hand and shoving cake into her boyfriend’s mouth with the other.

Next to the snap, Brooklyn wrote: ‘Special night’. Cute, right?



But despite the sweet snaps melting our hearts, the star’s 10.7 million followers were quick to comment on Brooklyn’s new look, as one wrote: ‘Omg his eyebrow whyy’.

Another said: ‘You are handsome but you do not look good with your eyes painted, you look better without makeup’.

While a third asked: ‘Is he wearing make-up????

Although most fans absolutely loved the cute photos, with many writing: ‘Couple goals’ underneath it.

Meanwhile, Chloe also shared some snaps from her celebrations as she thanked her friends for an amazing night.

Posting a few photos posing with friends as well as one of her incredible cake, the star wrote: ‘Last night I had the most wonderful time celebrating my 21st birthday with the most special beautiful humans.

‘Thank you so much @beautyessexla for putting it all together and making my 21st birthday dreams come true :)’.

Happy Birthday for next week, Chloe!