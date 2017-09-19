The photographer is loved-up again

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his new romance via an adorable photo and you might just recognise the lady in question!

The photographer shared a snap over the weekend appearing to show him chilling out in front of the TV with an unseen girl’s leg on his lap and set tongues wagging by captioning the shot: ‘These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl’

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shares ADORABLE pic of sister Harper

And who was tagged in the picture? None other than Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn’s former girlfriend who he split from last year but has clearly now rekindled his relationship with.

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Chloe, 20, pretty much confirmed the romance is back on too by commenting on the post with a heart and a rose emoji. Nawww.

18-year-old Brooklyn recently moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design whilst actress Chloe’s Twitter bio says she’s based in Los Angeles, so perhaps there’s quite a bit of distance physically between them at the moment.

But the love is clearly very much alive though following speculation over the summer that the young couple might be back together.

There were rumours in August that they’d been ‘getting very close’ again and then Chloe got everyone wondering when she left a love heart emoji on one of Brooklyn’s Instagram shots recently.

Brooklyn and Chloe first dated in 2014 and then got together again last year, when they even made their red carpet debut as an item at a film premiere in May.

Just a few months later they’d broken up though, but now it looks like it’s very much back on!

It comes after Brooklyn – the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham – admitted he’s got a lot of ‘fangirls’ at his new college who he hopes will learn to get used to his presence.

‘I like people from school but there are a few fangirls in the school,’ he tells The Cut. ‘Sometimes, I have to be like, “I’m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.”

‘I mean, it’s gotten better. They understand and they respect it, but it’s just at the beginning, it’s such a shock to them, so it’s fine.’

Yep, looks like Brooklyn’s firmly focused on just one special ‘fangirl’ right now – we’re looking at you, Ms Moretz.