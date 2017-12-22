Oh, how quickly they grow up...

Nothing makes us feel *quite* as old as realising that Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is a full blown legit adult.

He’s 18, has a girlfriend, and has probably been more successful in one year than we have all our adult life.

Like hello, when did that happen?!

And so, much to our surprise, 18-year-old Brooklyn has taken to social media to share a TOPLESS bedroom snap of himself in tribute to his girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz.

Don’t worry… we feel weird too.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn has shared a snap of himself sans shirt – which he has captioned, ‘Whose man is this… @chloegmoretz‘.

Whose man is this… @chloegmoretz A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:54am PST

Fans have been pretty quick to comment on Brooklyn’s very public display of affection for his on/off girlfriend – with replies reading messages such as: ‘You guys are so cute’, ‘you two are just soooo adorable!’ and ‘you guys are too cute’.

In case we hadn’t *fully* got the message, Brooklyn has also shared another topless snap of himself – this time lounging on a bed.

Brooklyn captioned his second bedroom snap with the message: ‘Laaavly @chloegmoretz’.

Laaavly @chloegmoretz A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:43am PST

And, considering that three is the magic number, Brooklyn then shared another topless snap – this time, however, the ‘fella dedicates the snap to a different lady…

Posing for the snap, Brooklyn holds his girlfriends pretty damn adorable pooch Ruby.

@rubymoretz A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:06am PST

Chloe has also taken to her social media to share a snap of her beau. However, this time Brooklyn had decided to keep his clothes on.

Which we’re glad about. We wouldn’t want him catching a cold before Christmas.

Conveniently, Brooklyn posed for the snap in a sweater which reads ‘love me forever’ – leading to Chloe captioning her snap ‘i will’.

i will A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Ah, young love.