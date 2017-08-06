Brooklyn Beckham has got ANOTHER tattoo – and it’s a sweet tribute to mum Victoria

Like father, like son...

TAGS:

Brooklyn Beckham is on course to catching up with dad David when it comes to tattoos, having had FOUR inkings in the last month alone.

His latest – bringing the total to seven – is a seriously sweet tribute to fashion designer mum Victoria, 43.

Taking to Instagram to share a gym selfie, 18-year-old Brooklyn revealed he’s had the words ‘Mama’s boy’ inked on the left side of his chest. CUTE.

MORE: David Beckham calls wife Victoria a VERY rude word after she shares embarrassing video of him

READ: All the latest celebrity news

He also has a large rose on his right side and an eagle on his left hand. Brooklyn’s still got a long way to go before he’s in 42-year-old David’s league, who’s got more than 40 inkings!

Earlier this month photographer Brooklyn sparked some serious confusion when he had ‘Made in England’ etched on his foot.

Working hard @chasenfitness

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Many believed he was called Brooklyn because he was conceived there, meaning he definitely wasn’t made in England…

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals THIS is what keeps her marriage to David going

But in her 2001 memoir Learning to Fly, Victoria says: ‘It was when we were in Marbella that we came up with the name Brooklyn. We already knew he was a boy and so I knew he could end up a footballer, so it had to be a name that was a bit blokey.

‘I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I’ve always liked it as a place – it’s very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realised how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant.’

So there you have it: Brooklyn Beckham is a real mama’s boy and Victoria found out she was expecting in New York.