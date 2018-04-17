Rather you than us, Gaz!

Singer Gary Barlow has revealed the unique way in which he prepares for his solo stage performances – and we’re cold just thinking about it!

Take That star Gary, 47, shared a video of him having a cryotherapy session – a treatment that plunges the body to up to -200C for three minutes, in a bid to regenerate the muscles and boost the immune system.

In the short clip, Gary can be seen screaming and jumping up and down as he takes the plunge – at one point crying, ‘Help! Help!’

So why did he do it?

Explaining why he chose the unconventional treatment – favoured by top sports’ stars including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo – Gary explained, ‘Someone said to me, it was probably my son, that Ronaldo never goes on the pitch unless he’s had cryo.’

‘So the next minute I thought, “I’m going to have a bit of that.” It was horrible. I am used to ice baths – I do those every week.’

‘They do make me feel really good as it gets the blood rushing. But this cryo chamber was horrific,’ Gary continued.

We bet – rather him than us!

But that’s not the only way the former X Factor judge has prepared for his 34-tour date UK tour, which kicked off last night in Edinburgh.

Gary has also been sharing snaps and videos of his intense fitness regime on social media – which he and fans call ‘Barlow’s Bootcamp’ – including yoga sessions and hiking.

The health-conscious singer has also vowed to have a ‘super smoothie’ every night before he steps on stage, created by his friend, Jason Vale, who runs juicing retreats.

The recipe includes a whole banana, spinach, berries and oat milk and Gary revealed it will help him to warm up saying, ‘I can have this every day an hour before the show… delicious!’

Seems to be working a treat so far!

