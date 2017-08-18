A tribute to a legend: Bruce Forsyth’s life in pictures

We bid farewell to a legend.

In an incredibly sad turn of events, TV legend Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89 years old.

Following a period of ill health, which left him in intensive care with ‘very serious’ health concerns back in March of this year, the incredibly sad news has been confirmed by the Strictly Come Dancing presenter’s manager, Ian Wilson.

The statement reads, ‘It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children’.

The TV legend has shared a glittering career, which managed to stretch over eight whole decades, with the world and many will be incredibly saddened by his death.

Born in London in 1928, Brucey made his first debut on stage aged just 14- staring as Boy Bruce, the Mighty Atom, at the Theatre Royal, Bilston.

Bruce continued his on-stage acting throughout the next sixteen years, keeping audiences entertained through the tumultuous times on World War Two.

He performed in church halls and theatres across the country, waiting for the gig which would propel him into the limelight.

In 1958, it appeared that Brucey had finally been given his big break- having been asked to present Sunday Night at the London Palladium, a televised variety show, on the ITV network. Ten million would regularly tune into the show, and a star had been born.

After an incredibly successful run on the show, Bruce moved on to game show hosting in the 70s- becoming the highest payed presenter in the game by the 80s.

Coining his infamous phrase ‘nice to see you, to see you nice’, Bruce hosted the BBC’s generation game, Bruce’s Big Night and Play Your Cards Right.

By 1986, Brucey had gone stateside present shows such as Bruce Forsyth’s Hot Streak, a US version of Play Your Cards Right. Over the next decade, he would host a range of primetime ITV entertainment shows including Takeover Bid and a revival of The Price is Right.

After receiving an OBE in 1998, Bruce took his rightful place as Strictly Come Dancing royalty- accepting his position presenting the hit BBC show in 2004. And the rest is history!

In the final years of his incredible career, Bruce was knighted by the Queen in 2011, carried the Olympic torch in the 2012 London games and made a Strictly Come Dancing special appearance for Children in Need in 2015.

With tributes pouring in from countless celebrities, it is very clear that Brucey will be sorely missed by so many. Check out the gallery below for Bruce’s life in pictures.

Our thoughts go out to Bruce’s loved ones during this incredibly sad time, may he rest in peace.

