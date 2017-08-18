The entertainment world is in mourning after losing one of it's most iconic stars

Former host of Strictly Come Dancing Sir Bruce Forsyth has died.

The 89-year-old star and legend of the entertainment world had been unwell for some time. He was hospitalised back in March, spending five days in intensive care following ‘very serious’ health concerns, and had been out of the limelight ever since.

His career spanned six decades, with a young Brucie scoring his big break on Sunday Night at the London Palladium. During the course of his career he presented classic TV shows including The Generation Game, Bruce’s Price is Right and, of course, Strictly.

He spent much of his career working with the BBC, and the corporation’s Director-General Tony Hall praised the star as ‘one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever know’.

In a statement, he said: ‘He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the Generation Game and, most recently, Strictly.

‘His warmth and his wit were legendary. I’ve never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd.

‘He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience – that’s what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved. He has been part of all of our lives, and we’ll miss him dearly.’

As news of his death broke on Friday afternoon, a host of celebs took to Twitter to pay their respects to the TV icon.

Amongst them were members of the extended Strictly Come Dancing family, led by Claudia Winkleman – who joined the hosting line-up full-time after Brucie hung up his dancing shoes once and for all in 2014.

She posted: ‘The Bruce you saw really was the man he was. We’ll miss him so much.’

And judge Bruno Tonelloni said: ‘So sad A new⭐️in heaven goodbye dear friend and national treasure #sirbruceforsyth I will forever treasure the fun time we had together ❤️’

Former professional dancer on the show James Jordan posted: ‘Can’t tell you how sad I am to hear Sir Bruce Forsyth has died this afternoon A wonderful man and an absolute legend.’

Former contestant Georgia May Foote wrote: ‘Oh so sad to hear Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. An absolute legend. My thoughts are with his family.’

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called him ‘one of Britain’s greatest ever entertainers’, adding that he was a ‘lovely man’.

QI host Stephen Fry played on the star’s much-loved catchphrase as he commented: ‘There was only one #Brucie – it was more than to nice to see you, to see you more than nice.’

Singer and former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon wrote: ‘We’ve lost one of the absolute greats in entertainment…. RIP Bruce Forsyth. Sending your family love and light. Xxxx’

And sharing a snap of the star, Paddy McGuinness simply called him a ‘legend’.