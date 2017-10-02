Anyone else feeling really, really single?!

Winter may be upon us, taking us further and further away from the sunny climes of Love Island, however the romance is *far* from over.

Following their iconic Dirty Dancing poolside remake, 2017 Islander’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have been getting musical once more… and fans simply can’t.

They’re just *so* magical!

The couple have taken a lil’ downtime from their charity work in order to make some sweet, sweet music- having shared a video of themselves exercising their vocal chords during a recent family karaoke night.

See: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt return to the public eye and fans LOVE it

Taking to Instagram, Jamie has shared a clip of their Lion King sing-song. The Calvin Klein model has captioned the video: ‘Home time sing along with @camillathurlow my bro and the lovely @emilyekpritchard #budgetkaraoke’.

Home time sing along with @camillathurlow my bro and the lovely @emilyekpritchard 😂🕺💃 #budgetkaraoke A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Fans have been quick to comment on the super cute post with replies reading messages such as ‘So lovely to see @camillathurlow really letting her hair down. You obviously make her happy. Lovely to see. Great couple’ and ‘This is why they’re my fave couple’.

Another shares: ‘This is so cute. Love you and @camillathurlow together. Best couple’.

Both Camilla and Jamie have been v. busy following their departure from the Love Island villa- as the couple have ventured on several charity missions.

Recently, the couple were subject of much admiration from Love Island fans after Jamie had shared some snaps of the pair working at a refugee camp in Greece.

See: ‘Inspirational couple’: Fans praise Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt as they share pics inside refugee camp

In one snap shared by Jamie, the ‘fella writes: ‘The best first day of our trip I could have imagined, i have never had such a rewarding experience’.

The best first day of our trip I could have imagined, i have never had such a rewarding experience thanks to @hollypenalver and @indigovolunteers at #neakavala #camp looking forward to the rest of the week and many more trips to come! #dropintheocean keep an eye out for mine and cams short documentary coming post trip 📽 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Camilla also shared some snaps from their venture out to the Greek refugee camp, in which she detailed some of their experience.

When we say couple, you say goals… COUPLE…. GOALS!

Alice Perry