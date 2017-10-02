WATCH: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt serenade each other and it’s SO cute

Alice Perry

Anyone else feeling really, really single?!

TAGS:

Winter may be upon us, taking us further and further away from the sunny climes of Love Island, however the romance is *far* from over.

Following their iconic Dirty Dancing poolside remake, 2017 Islander’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have been getting musical once more… and fans simply can’t. 

They’re just *so* magical!

The couple have taken a lil’ downtime from their charity work in order to make some sweet, sweet music- having shared a video of themselves exercising their vocal chords during a recent family karaoke night.

See: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt return to the public eye and fans LOVE it

Taking to Instagram, Jamie has shared a clip of their Lion King sing-song. The Calvin Klein model has captioned the video: ‘Home time sing along with @camillathurlow my bro and the lovely @emilyekpritchard  #budgetkaraoke’.

Home time sing along with @camillathurlow my bro and the lovely @emilyekpritchard 😂🕺💃 #budgetkaraoke

A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on

Fans have been quick to comment on the super cute post with replies reading messages such as ‘So lovely to see @camillathurlow really letting her hair down. You obviously make her happy. Lovely to see. Great couple’ and ‘This is why they’re my fave couple’.

Another shares: ‘This is so cute. Love you and @camillathurlow together. Best couple’.

Both Camilla and Jamie have been v. busy following their departure from the Love Island villa- as the couple have ventured on several charity missions.

Recently, the couple were subject of much admiration from Love Island fans after Jamie had shared some snaps of the pair working at a refugee camp in Greece.

See: ‘Inspirational couple’: Fans praise Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt as they share pics inside refugee camp

In one snap shared by Jamie, the ‘fella writes: ‘The best first day of our trip I could have imagined, i have never had such a rewarding experience’.

Camilla also shared some snaps from their venture out to the Greek refugee camp, in which she detailed some of their experience.

Today we were immensely humbled to join the Soul Food Kitchen team to help with the preparation and distribution of meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki. We met the loveliest volunteers who are not only giving their time here, but are acting as powerful advocates back at home. They have made the decision to #chooselove with @HelpRefugeesUK, and their efforts are making an incredible difference to wonderful people trapped in a desperate situation. If you would like to support them please do take a look at the #chooselove t-shirt, which is available on @asos – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East 💛. The extremely talented @jamiejewitt_ is doing an amazing job of capturing footage of our time here with @indigovolunteers, and we cannot wait to share it all with you when we get home 📽

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

When we say couple, you say goals… COUPLE…. GOALS!

Alice Perry 