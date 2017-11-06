And now Stacey Solomon has got involved too...

Candice Brown and Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood have both publicly spoken out after pictures emerged of them ‘kissing’.

The pair were snapped looking close following the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, with a report from an onlooker claiming that they were ‘all over each other’ at an after party in London.

One photo appears to show Paul, 51, holding the back of 32-year-old Candice’s head as they share a peck, whilst in another shot Candice seems to be touching his ear as they sit outside the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Now though both stars have hit out at the speculation and deny that it was anything more than a goodbye kiss, with Candice pointing out that there were other people with them so it wasn’t as ‘intimate’ as was claimed.

‘So invisibility cloaks are real. I was so sure you were there all night too!! @StaceySolomon @ShelaghFogarty @Poppy_Talent,’ Candice jokingly tweeted.

‘No kisses or hugs hello or goodbye from now on- handshakes or waves only!’

Paul also laughed off the reports by responding to Candice’s messages with a crying with laughter face emoji and the caption: ‘incredible ..!’

Other stars have waded into the the drama now too including Stacey Solomon who backed the Bake Off duo.

‘Well I was the the entire time no intimate kisses from where I was standing just a goodbye peck! I got one too…,’ the Loose Women star posted.

Candice then replied: ‘whatttt you got a goodbye peck too? Remember handshakes and waves from now! Lovely to see you beautiful lady x’

Stacey also pointed out that Candice – who announced her engagement to boyfriend Liam Macaulay last week – had been showing off her rock throughout the evening.

Radio presenter Shelagh Fogarty got involved too and said: ‘I and 3 others were at that table and no such ‘intimate’ thing happened. Fizz was nice tho’

Paul has been married to wife Alexandra, with whom he has a son, for 15 years but in 2013 had an affair with American chef Marcela Valladolid which he called the ‘biggest mistake’ of his life.

Meanwhile Candice – who won The Great British Bake Off in 2016 – is set to marry Liam after five years of dating.