Stacey Solomon has always been endearingly honest but her latest revelation about her home life has divided opinion.

The singer revealed to her Instagram fans over the weekend that her two young sons have moved into their own bedroom after sleeping in her bed for NINE years and she admits it was quite emotional for her.

‘So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years,’ Stacey, 27, captioned a photo of Zachary, 9 and Leighton, 5, in their new beds.

‘I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could. Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that.’

As much as she loves having the boys in with her, Stacey – who has been dating former EastEnders star Joe Swash since 2015 – recently took the decision to make the move given her relationship and a need for a good night’s sleep.

‘I have come to the realisation that as much as I love it, I also value my sleep, and relationship and I know that with extra special people coming into my life there simply isn’t enough room for us all and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep,’ she explained.

‘So, as daunting as it was change for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys.’

This led the Loose Women star to search for a ‘dream bed’ for the kids which has eased the transition and, even though the boys are loving their new sleeping place, Stacey is still finding it bittersweet.

‘As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’re loving it (especially thanks to their amazing bed). I can’t help but feel a little sad that that’s probably the first day of the rest of my child free bed time life,’ the mum-of-two confessed.

Stacey’s honesty was praised by many of her fans who could relate to her situation.

One fellow parent commented: ‘Understand this so much!! I did the same with my girls and it is hard to let go but you do have to allow yourself some “you” time and having a great night sleep is so important especially for us mums’

Another follower wrote: ‘Your time with your kids is so short as their grow so quickly, so enjoy every minute and ignore the haters !!’

Others praised Stacey for being ‘heartwarmingly honest’ and many encourage her to ignore any negative remarks.

Despite the reaction being overwhelmingly positive, there were some who criticised the star for her family sleeping arrangements.

‘Jesus crist really? Nothing worse in life than a f***ing child in your bed!!!. Thats mental. And you will notice the better. Errm life!!’ one Instagram user posted.

And one added: ‘I would never dream of letting my kids sleep in my bed that’s why they had there own beds so no one’s sleep is disturbed.’

It’s not the first time that Stacey’s take on motherhood has got people talking, as she received a mixed response when she posted a photo of her and the boys sharing a bath earlier this year.