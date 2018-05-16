Just. Wow.

Let’s face it, Love Island winner Cara de la Hoyde is the ultimate yummy mummy.

After welcoming baby Freddie with boyfriend and former co-star Nathan Massey back in December, the 27-year-old has been filling her social media pages with adorable snaps of their little family.

Including sweet selfies like THIS…

But in among the photos of Cara taking on mummy duties and cuddling up to her six-month-old, the reality star has also been wowing us with her incred post-baby body.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And as she hits Marbella for a week of relaxing in the sun, Cara has been at it again as she’s been sharing some amazing bikini snaps.

More: Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey just made a HUGE step in their relationship

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, the telly star can be seen in a black swimsuit while looking out at her beautiful view across Spain.

Although to be honest, we can’t stop staring at that bum!

Embrace the 🍑 A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on May 16, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

‘Embrace the peach’, Cara wrote next to the snap – which obviously immediately demanded the attention of her 944k followers.

‘Wish I looked like this soon after I had my babies!! Looking fab @cara_delahoyde xxx’, said one fan.

Another commented: ‘Ohhh yes that’s what you call a good looking bum you go girl!!’

‘@nathanmassey_ you’re a lucky man! x’, added a third.

While a fourth was in total agreement, writing: ‘Wow what a yummy mummy’.

Meanwhile, Cara has also been sharing some more sweet moment from her break including a short clip of her little one on the beach.

While Cara holds Freddie in her arms, the tot can be seen staring at the camera with a little white hat on.

And 25-year-old Nathan has also been documenting their luxury getaway as he shared an adorable family snap of the trio just before they jetted out of the country.

Enjoy the rest of your holz, guys!