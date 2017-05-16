More exciting news from the mama to be!

The showbiz world is still jumping with joy over the news that Cara de la Hoyde is expecting her first baby with Nathan Massey – despite the Love Island couple having recently broken up.

And now it looks as though Cara may have given people another reason to get excited – by revealing the baby’s sex!

Yep, it looks as though the 26-year-old star could be expecting to welcome a mini-Nathan, with people speculating she is having a BOY following a very telling tweet.

It all started when her Love Island co-star Olivia Buckland (who has already bagged to role of godmother) tweeted her BFF.

‘I love my @Miss_Delahoyde more than ice cream 😂❤ I’m so happy to be godmother to the bundle of beauty growing inside my best friend. ❤👶🏼🍼,’ an excited Olivia wrote.

And it was Cara’s reply that got people wondering…

‘We love you more than ice cream with blue sauce and sprinkles with a flake 👀❤️👶🏽🍼’

Erm… BLUE sauce!?

Is this a tell-tale sign that a baby boy is on the way? Quite possibly, and speculation soon started following the tweet, with one fan commenting: ‘A boy????’

Cara announced her happy baby news on Tuesday, revealing that she is ‘so happy’ to be expecting – but confessing that, having split from Nathan just weeks ago, the circumstances weren’t ideal.

‘It’s a shame and a sad situation,’ she told OK! magazine. ‘I know a lot of people will think, well you’re going to have a baby together so just stay together – but we’re not going to do that just to look like the perfect couple.’

Despite this, Cara is over the moon to be having a little one even though it came as a surprise when she found out six weeks ago whilst having abnormal cells removed following a smear test.

‘I was so happy, it’s what I’ve always wanted,’ she said. ‘But I was thinking, should I be happy? Me and Nathan splitting up isn’t the ideal situation.’

Nathan, 24, accompanied Cara to her first scan and it sounds like they’re both looking forward to becoming parents even though they’re no longer a couple.

Boy or otherwise, we are SO excited for you, Cara!