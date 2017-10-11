There's BIG news for TOWIE fans

Expectant parents, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey looked happier than ever as they celebrated their baby shower with a bunch of TOWIE pals on Tuesday.

The former Love Island couple were joined by stars of the show including Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet and Chloe Meadows for the glamorous event as Cara’s due date creeps closer.

And it looks like viewers will have the chance to watch the swanky Essex bash – held at La Sala in Chigwell – as the the on/off couple are reportedly returning to TOWIE to film scenes for the ITVBe show. YAY!

After previously appearing on the show a few times, it looks like Cara and Nathan could be a permanent fixture as an insider told The Sun: ‘Cara and Nathan remain popular with fans so there’s a big demand to have them back.

‘They’ve kept a low profile recently so it’s a great way to update everyone on their situation and whether or not they’ll get back together.

‘They’ll continue to film cameos but there’s no reason why they won’t at some stage join the show full time.’

The news of a TOWIE return comes as Nathan made a pretty bold statement about the pair’s relationship.

Following their split earlier this year, the LI winners vowed to stay friends for the sake of their little one.

But after fans begged the Love Island favourites to get back together, a romantic reunion looked to be on the cards – especially after pregnant Cara revealed they were dating again.

However, now Essex lad Nathan has set the record straight on their relationship status by sharing an adorable pic of the former couple cosying up at their baby shower.

The sweet photo shows stunning mum-to-be Cara glowing in a tight-fitting midi dress as she shows off her HUGE bump, while reality star Nathan opted for a casual polo shirt and trousers.

Even though we may not be together , we are remaining best of friends just like old times for our baby boy , and honestly it's the happiest we've been !! Thank you for every 1 that turned up for making today so special for us !!!! 💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️ A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Next to the snap, 25-year-old Nathan told his Instagram followers: ‘Even though we may not be together, we are remaining best of friends just like old times for our baby boy, and honestly it’s the happiest we’ve been !!

‘Thank you for every 1 that turned up for making today so special for us !!!!’ How cute is that?!

And fans were quick to gush over the sweet photo, with Nathan’s 651k followers longing for the pair to give things another go.

‘But you look so good together x’, one fan wrote, while another said: ‘Cmon get it back on !!! We love you’.

While third commented: ‘Not together? Why they playing with my emotions like this’.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see how their relationship plays out on TOWIE…