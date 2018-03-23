Lucky, Nathan!

Love Island winner Cara de la Hoyde may have just given birth to son Freddie in December, but that hasn’t stopped her showing off her incredible post-baby body.

Yup, it’s only been three months since she became a first time mum with her boyfriend Nathan Massey and Cara has shared an amazing bikini video on her Instagram.

Showcasing her slim waist, the brunette beauty can be seen in a blue two piece as she dances around.

With her hair in loose waves over her shoulders, the reality star captioned the clip: ‘It’s almost the weekend so shake it’.

And Cara’s 920k followers were quick to comment on the short video which racked up an impressive 17,430 likes in a matter of hours.

‘Keep it real @cara_delahoyde you look amazing 😍😍’, gushed one fan.

Another said: ‘You look amazing and real love this’, while a third added: ‘Omg you look amazing!’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Wow you look stunning. You soon got you body back after your baba @nathanmassey_ is a lucky guy’.



Cara and Nathan first got together during the second series of ITV2’s Love Island in 2016 and despite winning the show, the pair announced their shock split in April shortly before Cara revealed she was expecting.

But luckily, after months apart the couple decided to give things another go in December just in time to welcome the adorable little Freddie.

And they’ve been sharing a load of loved up snaps since, including this adorable family photo…

My boys 👱🏼‍♂️👶🏽🐶💙 A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:53am PST

AW! And it looks like the LI pair could be about to take their relationship to the next level as 28-year-old Cara recently shared a snap dropping a massive engagement hint.

While visiting Hatton Garden’s Tresor Paris jewellers earlier this month to attend an event, the telly star couldn’t resist the opportunity to try on a MASSIVE diamond.

On Wednesday we wear diamonds 💎 A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Mar 7, 2018 at 1:13am PST

Taking notes, Nathan?