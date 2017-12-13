Eeeek! Carol is not happy about being left out of the big day

Loose Women lady Andrea McLean recently tied the knot with fiance Nick Feeney – and had a beautiful wedding to celebrate.

But while the celeb guest list included telly stars like Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha – there was one LW star who didn’t make the guest-list, and she’s not too happy about it.

Yup, Carol McGiffin has thrown some serious shade at her former co-star in the form of a sassy congratulations message.

‘I’m ecstatic for them both, even though I wasn’t invited to the wedding…!’ the 57-year-old wrote in her Best Magazine column.

Not stopping there, Carol continued: ‘She looked radiantly happy, as did he, so it’s all good.’

‘What’s not good, though, is that Andrea’s managed to squeeze in two weddings in less time than I’ve been engaged to Mark, which is a bit embarrassing to say the least!’

OUCH!

Carol has been engaged to her toyboy Mark Cassidy since 2008, while Andrea married and divorced her second husband Steve Toms between 2009 and 2011.

Although she wasn’t the only panellist to not to be invited, withALSO failing to make the wedding. Eeeek!

TV presenter, Andrea wed her beau in a low-key ceremony earlier this month and shared a beautiful pic of the happy couple on their big day.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 47-year-old looks incredible in her laced-white gown as she thanked her glam squad for ‘making her dreams come true’.

#happiness #truelove #daredtodream #mrandmrsfeeney Thank you @nickyjohnston @makeupcouk @fionaparkhouse.styling @mothershoppers for making our dreams come true. A post shared by Andrea McLean (@andreamclean1) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:31am PST

Talking about the beautiful ceremony live on LW, Linda Robson joked: ‘She nearly popped out [of her dress] cutting the cake.’ LOL!

Saira Khan also shared a sweet snap of the blusing bride in her wedding dress surrounded by her pals including Nadia, Linda, and Jane Moore.

‘Our girl @andreamclean1 @loosewomen got married today – hip, hip hooray!’, she wrote next to the picture.

AW! Congratulations again, Andrea and Nick!