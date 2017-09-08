The Loose Women stars have been celebrating the show’s 18th birthday this week by giving us a load of hilarious #throwback pics and videos.

But with a host of Loose legends set to join the panel for a special episode on Friday (8th September), there’s one former pannellist who won’t be returning – and she’s not too happy about it.

Read: All the Latest TV news

Yup, former LW lady Carol McGiffin has hit out at the popular daytime telly programme after claiming she wasn’t invited back to mark the huge milestone.

Despite holding the record for the most Loose Women appearances ever – sitting on the panel for an impressive 1,174 shows before quitting in 2013 – Carol has been left out of the celebrations.

More: ‘That’s an insult’: Loose Women viewers SLAM panel for comments about pregnant Kate Middleton’s illness

And after fans questioned whether she’d be returning, the presenter went on a bit of a Twitter rant saying she’d been ‘airbrushed’ from the show’s history completely.

‘I only did 13 years and over 1,000 shows, why would I even be asked???!!!’ the 57-year-old told one follower.

And when another suggested she hadn’t been featured in much of the footage that’s been shown over the special week, Carol blasted: ‘You’re not the only one who noticed….it’s not like they didn’t have a lot of material to choose from! #1,174shows.’

Continuing on her rant, the telly star joked: ‘I don’t mind being more or less airbrushed from LW history’.

And not finished there, Carol then went on to make a pretty brutal remark about the current panel, suggesting: ‘Maybe it’s because We (the old gang) left and the show stopped winning awards? Who knows? X’.

More: Loose Women star Katie Price reveals she suffered a miscarriage days before Kieran Hayler split

But it looks like the former CBB housemate wasn’t completely left out of the birthday festivities as the official LW Twitter account shared an old snap of Carol alongside former co-stars like Kaye Adams and Sherri Houston.

Next to the throwback snap, the message read: ‘Soooooo many incredible women on the show over the past 18 years. Don’t miss the show tomorrow to celebrate! 12.30pm on @ITV #LooseWomen18′.

Although Carol was far from impressed and went on to slate the show even more, replying to the snap: ‘Yeah, don’t miss the show because sooooo many of those ‘incredible’ women won’t be on it!’

Eeeek! We won’t be crossing our fingers for Carol to make a permanent return anytime soon, then…

Feeling nostalgic? Take a look at our gallery of the Loose Women presenters when they first started 18 years ago HERE.