Carol revealed that her mum had terminal cancer in March

Carol Vorderman has been flooded with messages of condolence after making the sad announcement that her mother Jean has passed away at the age of 88.

The TV personality and mathematician revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with incurable cancer back in March; and now, she has announced that Jean has unfortunately lost her battle with the disease with a touching message.

Carol, 56, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon (19th June) to share her heartbreak with her followers – and revealed that mum Jean had been laid to rest in a funeral ceremony earlier that day.

‘Some days are tough, today was one of them,’ she began. ‘Today was my amazing Mum’s funeral… Rest In Peace Jean Vorderman

‘You will always be loved.’

Plenty of fans and celebrity friends alike have wished Carol well, and sent their love during what is undoubtedly a difficult time for her.

‘Sending you a big hug Carol’, wrote Davina McCall in response, while her fellow I’m A Celebrity campmate Scarlett Moffatt said: ‘Love you and sending huge hugs.’

Gabby Logan left a touching message of how she remembered Jean: ‘you had such a phenomenal mum. Only met her a few times but she oozed pride and love for you all x’.

Carol had spoken out about her mother’s battle with cancer on a number of occasions, and 2016 told her Twitter followers that her mum had had a tumour weighing 3lb removed from her ovaries, as well as half of her right kidney.

We send our deepest condolences to Carol and family.