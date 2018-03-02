Cazza and Andrew have finally gone social media official

Caroline Flack is one of the most popular telly presenters out there.

She’s witty, honest and sassy as hell – not to mention she fronts our favourite reality show EVER (we’re obviously talking about Love Island FYI).

But while the 38-year-old spends most of her time making us LOL on the telly, she’s also had some pretty high profile relationships off-screen.

And Caz’s latest romance is just that, as she recently confirmed she’s dating Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice hunk Andrew Brady.

Sharing a snap of the celeb pair on Facebook, Flackers can be seen giving 27-year-old Andrew a big ol’ kiss on the lips as they enjoyed some time in the snow together. Cute, right?

Apparently, the pair have been secretly dating for a while after meeting on a night out in East London, and it’s clearly the real deal as CBB presenter Rylan Neal-Clark was quick to comment on the snap: ‘

Cheshire-born star Andrew – who was evicted from CBB just a week before the final – even uploaded his own snowy selfie. AW!

But while we’re all v. excited about this new star couple (especially Rylan), we’ve decided to take a look back at some of Caroline’s famous exes and love interests…

Caroline Flack and Prince Harry

Yup, before Prince Haz was all loved up with fiance Meghan Markle, he actually spent some time with our very own Caroline. We’re not jealous at all…

Opening up about her flame-haired ex in autobiography Storm in a C Cup, the X Factor star revealed she was once ‘Prince Harry’s bit of rough’ after being introduced by a mutual friend back in 2009.

Unfortunately, the pair were forced to call it a day after the story broke but Caz did admit she ‘really liked him’. Princess Flack has a ring to it, no?

Caroline Flack and Harry Styles

Maybe there’s something in the name Harry? We all remember when these two sparked romance rumours back in October 2011 after they were caught snogging during a boozy bash.

One Direction singer Haz might have been 17 at the time, but Caroline later revealed that she’d ‘never apologise’ for the romance as she didn’t see the 14-year age gap as a problem.