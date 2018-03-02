Cazza and Andrew have finally gone social media official
Caroline Flack is one of the most popular telly presenters out there.
She’s witty, honest and sassy as hell – not to mention she fronts our favourite reality show EVER (we’re obviously talking about Love Island FYI).
But while the 38-year-old spends most of her time making us LOL on the telly, she’s also had some pretty high profile relationships off-screen.
And Caz’s latest romance is just that, as she recently confirmed she’s dating Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice hunk Andrew Brady.
Sharing a snap of the celeb pair on Facebook, Flackers can be seen giving 27-year-old Andrew a big ol’ kiss on the lips as they enjoyed some time in the snow together. Cute, right?
Apparently, the pair have been secretly dating for a while after meeting on a night out in East London, and it’s clearly the real deal as CBB presenter Rylan Neal-Clark was quick to comment on the snap: ‘F**K RIGHT OFF This is amaze’.
Cheshire-born star Andrew – who was evicted from CBB just a week before the final – even uploaded his own snowy selfie. AW!
But while we’re all v. excited about this new star couple (especially Rylan), we’ve decided to take a look back at some of Caroline’s famous exes and love interests…
Caroline Flack and Prince Harry
Yup, before Prince Haz was all loved up with fiance Meghan Markle, he actually spent some time with our very own Caroline. We’re not jealous at all…
Opening up about her flame-haired ex in autobiography Storm in a C Cup, the X Factor star revealed she was once ‘Prince Harry’s bit of rough’ after being introduced by a mutual friend back in 2009.
Unfortunately, the pair were forced to call it a day after the story broke but Caz did admit she ‘really liked him’. Princess Flack has a ring to it, no?
Caroline Flack and Harry Styles
Maybe there’s something in the name Harry? We all remember when these two sparked romance rumours back in October 2011 after they were caught snogging during a boozy bash.
One Direction singer Haz might have been 17 at the time, but Caroline later revealed that she’d ‘never apologise’ for the romance as she didn’t see the 14-year age gap as a problem.
‘I’ve never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time’, she previously told The Sun. Adding that it was ‘just a bit of fun’, the brunette beauty admitted hardcore 1D fans turned on her when Harry was pictured coming out of her house one morning.
‘We were both single, we got on well and we had a laugh’, the star confessed. ‘It was only when it become public knowledge that things turned sour’.
Caroline Flack and Muggy Mike
Caroline might be tasked with finding a load of hot singletons romance on Love Island, but it looks like she could have stumbled across it herself during last year’s show.
This ridiculously good-looking pair got the rumour-mill going following a flirty appearance on spin-off show Aftersun, and Flack then took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and the former footie player looking VERY cosy.
The stars were spotted getting close at the LI wrap party, with 25-year-old Mike even joking: ‘Who really won Love Island?’
Unfortunately, our LI dreams were crushed when Caz later hit back at speculation telling The Sun: ‘Oh my god, I’m not talking about bloody Muggy Mike! Do you honestly think if I was having an affair with Mike I would put it on Instagram?’
Er… So we’ll take that as a firm no then?
Caroline Flack and James Arthur
After hitting it off during James’ stint on The X Factor back in 2012, these two sparked rumours they were dating when they enjoyed a series of nights out together.
And rumour has it, they spent almost the entire wrap party ‘flirting’ as they celebrated popstar James’ big win.
When asked about their relationship at the time, 30-year-old James said: ‘I think Caroline Flack is beautiful. Maybe we’ll see in the future. Things like this have to develop.’
But Flackers shut down rumours once again when a rep confirmed: ‘It’s definitely not true and it won’t be changing anytime soon.’
Caroline Flack and Niall Horan
Four years after her brief romance with 1D heartthrob Harry Styles, Cazza was linked to his bandmate Niall in 2015 after they were apparently spotted flirting up a storm at an awards ceremony.
The pair reportedly downed shots at the bar of London’s Dorchester Hotel and cheeky Caroline was even heard joking: ‘I’m old enough to be your mother.’
An onlooker told the Mirror at the time: ‘It was a fun night and these two looked were the life and soul of the party, Cazza even looked disappointed at the end when he left to head off to a club.
‘She was hugging him tightly and kissing him on the cheek.’
Well, we’re pretty glad none of these celeb romances worked out, because Caroline and Andrew are seriously cute!