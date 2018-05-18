Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady: Their love story in pictures

It's been a rocky road...

They’re the television couple NO ONE saw coming – and when Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady first went public with their romance, it had us like…

After Andrew’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother in February, the pair immediately hit it off.

And despite telly presenter Caz previously being coy when it comes to relationships – choosing not to speak about her flings with Harry Styles and Prince Harry in the past – she wasn’t shy of packing on the PDA with Andrew.

Confirming their relationship status with lip-locking snow selfie on Facebook in March these two became our new fave celeb couple over night, but the honeymoon stage didn’t last for long…

Hit by rumours

Caroline’s love bubble soon burst when a woman claimed she shared a passionate kiss with the CBB star.

Just two days after going public with their romance, a dance teacher said she snogged Andrew in a Chester nightclub three weeks before – when he had already started dating 38-year-old Caz.

The allegations emerged when Caroline posted a cute selfie with 27-year-old Andrew and wrote: ‘Having tried to get rid of him for a while he’s kinda just sticking around now …’

The woman commented on the picture: ‘Ahh interesting. Got with him in Rosie’s nightclub Chester when he did an appearance on Gay night, took me back to his.

‘Then completely ignored me after. Lovely guy @CarolineFlack.’

Although Andrew soon denied the claims telling The Sun: ‘I have never seen this woman in my life.’ Eeeek!

Together or not?

Following the shock allegations, Andrew was spotted moving his things into his GF’s plush London pad, but cracks started to show and Caz reportedly dumped Andrew on 27 March, after reports claimed he was ‘using her for fame’.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘Caroline has never had photographers outside her house before but suddenly they were ready to take her picture whenever Andrew was there.

‘He always made sure he looked good and would play up to the cameras. But all she wanted was for their romance to be as private as possible.’

The shock engagement

Three days later, things were back on between Caroline and Andrew as they were spotted out and about together again.

Putting cheating allegations behind them, Love Island star Caz then shocked everyone when she shared a snap of herself wearing an engagement ring, next to the caption: ‘He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove’.

The pair then immediately jetted off on a romantic trip to Greece straight after. OKAY, we were not expecting that.

Stronger than ever