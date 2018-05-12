Fans question if the Love Island host and the Apprentice star are the real deal…

Ever since host Caroline Flack was linked to Prince Harry in 2009 and Harry Styles in 2011, she’s shied away from talking about her relationships, let alone parading them all over social media.

But fast-forward nine years and the Love Island host couldn’t wait to tell the world about her engagement to Apprentice star Andrew Brady after a three-month on-and-off romance.

Caroline, 38, announced the news on Instagram, captioning the bling-ring snap, ‘He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off… so I’ve said yes #chooselove’.

But have we seen it all before? Well, yes. Back in 2013, to be precise. At the time Miss Flack also showed off a three-stone cluster ring which looks a dead ringer for the one she has now. Quoting Beyoncé’s Single Ladies, the then-supposedly single star captioned it, ‘If you like it’, sending engagement rumours to her X Factor co-host Olly Murs into overdrive.

And we’re not the only ones who heard alarm bells before wedding bells. One fan said, ‘I’m sure last week they had a big fallout and she wasn’t gonna go back,’ while another added, ‘PR stunt’.

Right from the beginning, the pair packed on the PDAs with a lip-locking snow selfie she uploaded to Facebook. But their love bubble burst days later when a woman claimed she shared a passionate kiss with the CBB star. The pair were then caught rowing after a romantic meal, but Andrew, 27, publicly denied the allegations and they appeared to smooth things over.

However, no sooner had Andrew moved his things in to her plush pad, cracks started to show and Caz dumped Andrew on 27 March, after reports claimed he was ‘using her for fame’. Three days later, things were back on and now they’re engaged, despite Andrew’s ex revealing how he planned to marry her before ‘ghosting’ her to propose to Caz just weeks later.

Whether the relationship is real or even if they’re faking it, let’s hope, for Caroline’s sake, that the stones are diamonds!