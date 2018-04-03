Get ready, people!

After what feels like the longest winter EVER, Caroline Flack has made us all very happy by confirming when Love Island is returning to our screens – eek!

The presenter let slip to her Twitter fans on Monday that the popular reality show will be back on the box in June for the 2018 series, so there are only a mere couple of months to wait.

Caroline, 38, shared the news when she replied to a fan who had tweeted: ‘Only 2 months to go until @LoveIsland returns to @ITV2, with @CarolineFlack1… #LoveIsland.’

Confirming the news, the TV star excitedly wrote back ‘2 . Months’ and added a goggly eyes emoji.

Needless to say, this announcement left Love Island fans seriously excited and many admitted that they just couldn’t handle it.

‘CAN’T GO QUICK ENOUGH,’ one viewer commented, whilst another simply wrote: ‘YESSS!!!!’

And one agreed: ‘Omggg I hope it hurries up it’s been forever!’

Meanwhile one tweeted: ‘it’s gonna be hard pushed to top last years! #fingerscrossed’

Ah yes, last year’s show. Love Island 2017 proved to be the biggest series to date and had fans completely hooked from start to finish.

The show was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, but the couple sadly split in December following five months together. *sob*

Meanwhile Caroline has been going through some love life dramas of her own, having seemingly reunited with boyfriend Andrew Brady after a brief split.

Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew, 27, was seen hanging out of a window at Caroline’s London home this week as he enjoyed a bit of fresh air.

The pair have reportedly worked through their issues following allegations that Andrew may have cheated on the TV presenter.

‘Caroline and Andrew have worked things out away from the spotlight,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘She’s heard what he’s had to say and believes the relationship is worth another go.

‘There’s just something about him that she thinks is worth holding on to.’

Cazza has kept quiet about the situation but suggested on Tuesday that her focus was on Love Island’s return when she revealed that she’s busy doing promotional activities.

‘Exciting PROMO WEEK ahead . How has it been a year???? Where does time go??? 🤔💁🏼‍♀️😬,’ she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

We. Can’t. WAIT!