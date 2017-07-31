Caroline's fashion fail caused a HUGE social media stir... again!

Love Island fans were thrilled to see their favourite Islanders back on screen for one last time during the dramatic reunion on Sunday night.

But as host, Caroline Flack asked the questions we ALL wanted to know – like have Montana and Alex really split up, and just how much fun has Muggy Mike been having since he left the villa – viewers were left a little distracted by something else.

Yup, Caroline’s outfit had us all talking once again after she decided to go for a strapless black outfit with a very plunging neckline.

Unfortunately for the 37-year-old, her daring dress seemed to come loose live on air – leaving her boob tape on full display! We’ve all been there…

Although the bubbly presenter didn’t seem to notice. Awks!

Obviously viewers at home were quick to pick up on the awkward wardrobe malfunction and took to Twitter to ask why no one had told her about it.

One viewer quipped: ‘The only reunion that’s needed is Caroline’s tit tape with her tit (Sorry Flack love you).’

‘Wish someone would tell Caroline her tit tape is showing,’ another said.



While another wrote: ‘Caroline love… your tit tape is on show.’

And a fourth joked: ‘Someone’s gotta tell Caroline Flack her tit tape is hanging out….. awkies #LoveIslandReunion.’

This isn’t the first time the former X Factor presenter has suffered an awkward fashion fail as during the live final last week, Caroline’s outfit caused quite the stir on social media.

As the telly star opted for a bright pink gown, fans couldn’t help but notice her nipples in the low cut dress. Eeek!

Luckily Caroline doesn’t seem to phased by the attention and looked like she was having a blast at the LI reunion after party, posting a load of selfies looking cosy with the former Islanders and in particular ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

Dream team @mike_thala @iaindoesjokes A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Ooo la la. We wonder what’s going on there…