Could there be a new face down under in Oz?!

Love Island might be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean Caroline Flack should get used to the chillier climes of the UK.

In fact, the lovely lady might just be lined up to jump on a plane headed for the Aussie outback as it’s been revealed she’s the bookies’ favourite to step into Ant McPartlin’s shoes as host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As many will know, I’m a Celeb royalty Ant (one half of Ant and Dec, obvs) has been spending some time away from the spotlight in order to focus on his health and rehabilitation programme. This was the result of his hidden battle with drug and alcohol addictions.

Thankfully, Ant appears to be well on the mend- having recently broken his social media silence in order to thank fans for kind birthday messages.

Despite this, speculation is still rife that Ant may need a lil’ more time away from the big cameras – especially considering ITV bosses are yet to confirm if the star will travel to Oz for the 17th series of the hit show.

And whilst we’re praying to the Gods of wittchety grubs and Bushtucker Trials that this *isn’t* the case, there has been much speculation as to who would step into Ant’s shoes for the 2017 round of the reality show.

Currently, bookies are backing the former Xtra Factor presenter and Love Island host Caroline as the one to step in, should the need arise.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power shared: ‘Usually, Z-list celebrities are scrambling to appear on I’m A Celebrity as contestants – but now it seems like a top job might be available’.

The source added: ‘Caroline might have copped a lot of Flack for her time fronting X Factor, but her experience on Love Island should serve her well for going Down Under’.

The bets currently stand at 6-4, so lets watch this space… and tweet us your thoughts @CelebsNow!

Alice Perry