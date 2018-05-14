The Love Island lady has faced criticism

Caroline Flack shocked almost everyone when she announced she was marrying Apprentice hopeful turned reality star Andrew Brady.

We don’t think anyone was expecting THIS…

But despite the critics muttering ‘it’s too fast’ and ‘it’ll never last’, our girl Caz seems happier than ever with her husband-to-be, especially following a romantic break to Greece last week.

And it looks like the 38-year-old isn’t the only one who’s smitten with Andrew, as Caroline’s mum Christine has given her approval to the Derbyshire-born hunk.

‘My mum says we seem like best mates’, Love Island‘s Caz told Daily Mail’s You magazine.

‘And that’s all I want. People spend too long overanalysing and overthinking things.’

She then added: ‘Over the past few years I’ve seen so many loved ones go through very sad and tough times and I’ve come to realise that we can’t take anything for granted. I’ve never lived life traditionally or by the rules and I’m not about to change.’

Flackers went public with her 27-year-old beau back in January but was soon hit by rumours that Andrew had kissed another girl on a night out.

But despite the bump in their relationship, the X Factor star has insisted she’s smitten, telling the publication: ‘I don’t read people’s opinion online because if you believe the good then you must believe the bad, so I choose not to believe any of it.

‘I know what’s in my heart. Let’s enjoy life rather than bringing people down!’

And she might be completely and utterly in love, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t as shocked as the rest of us when CBB star Andrew got down on one knee.

‘I had no idea he was planning on asking me to marry him!’ Caroline – who’s previously dated the likes of Prince Harry and Harry Styles – admitted.

‘But I knew things felt different in the lead-up; from the very first date with Andrew I felt as though I’d known him for years. I’ve never had that feeling before.’

We can’t WAIT for the wedding.

