The Love Island host has given fans a treat with this throwback snap...

Caroline Flack is a familiar face on the telly, from previously presenting The X Factor to being host of this year’s Love Island. But the star managed to puzzle fans when she uploaded a family throwback snap to Instagram.

The 38-year-old looks almost unrecognisable in the photo which is of the whole Flack family. Caz uploaded a series of snaps to her Instastory, the first teased, ‘I know you’ve always wondered what the Flack family look like…well..here’s a treat’

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

She then uploaded the family photo with the caption, ‘Yup…THATS US (sic)’.

And just incase, like us, you struggled to tell which person Caroline was in the photo along with her mum Christine, dad Ian, brother Paul and sisters Jodie and Elizabeth, she clarifies, ‘I was the one on the left…’ before apologising to her brother Paul writing, ‘And sorry @paulyflack’ before zooming in on her little face.

Awww such a cutie! And those dungarees and stripy t-shirt combo – she’s matching with her sister.

Caroline has shared a lot with fans in recent months – including what life is like at home. She’s always sharing snaps of herself on Instagram, and over the years she’s given a few glimpses inside her swanky North London pad – complete with bright colours, funky furniture and amazing artwork.

The star posted a photo sitting on a stool looking at an incredible painting which was propped up in her kitchen.

Clearly Flackers has got a lot of space in her home – which she moved into in April 2016 – as the pink swirly picture is humongous and takes up an entire wall.

And giving followers another sneak peek into her flat, the telly star then went on to post a photo of her boyfriend Andrew Brady and his pal trying their best to hang up the epic artwork.

Wonder if Caroline will persuade her boyfriend to dig out his old family snaps?…