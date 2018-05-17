The claws are out for Cazza!

The time is so almost nigh! Almost 365 days later, and we’re practically inches from the return of our dearly beloved Love Island!

Oh, and very important PSA: If you can’t bare to wait a minute longer, Netflix have *totally* got your craving fixtures – and you can now watch reruns of season one and two until the fourth season hits up our screens in June!

Happy flipping days.

However, it would appear some pre-LI drama is upon us – as presenter and all round Islander royalty Caroline Flack has seemingly taken a swipe at pretty much all the former contestants.

Ah, nothing like a lil’ pre-season beef to spice up our weekday routine!

Caroline, who just this week accepted a BAFTA on behalf of team Love Island, has spoken out about the former contestants on the show – and their, *ahem*, pretty direct attitudes towards business deals.

Yup, lets not lie… we’ve all seen the Love Island #spon Instagram posts.

Speaking of former Islander Camilla Thurlow, who has put her time in the spotlight to very charitable use (having got involved with countless voluntary missions and charities), Caroline told the audience at AOL BUILD: ‘She’s [Camilla] gone on and used what she’s gained from that show and put it to good use’.

See: Caroline Flack reveals what her mum REALLY thinks of her romance with Andrew Brady

Caroline then seemingly took a swipe at the other Love Islanders, adding: ‘It’s not all about coming out and getting teeth whitening deals’.

The 38-year-old then added, ‘You can go in and use it as a public platform and do something, as she’s done it’.

We’re sure the new Love Island hopefuls won’t be too happy to hear their teeth whitening deals are being threatened by our Cazza!

Beef aside, however, it’s fair to say Caroline is living the Love Island lifestyle both inside and outside the villa – having recently announced her engagement to Andrew Brady.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Caroline writes: ‘He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove‘.

If the drama has already started, it’s fair to say we can’t wait to see the state of affairs by the end of season four!