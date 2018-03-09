Sounds like these two are a bit smitten!

Caroline Flack has broken her silence on her budding romance with Andrew Brady and it’s seriously adorable.

The presenter – who is thought to have started dating Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew last month – made her affections clear when she posted a selfie of them together on Thursday night and suggested that they’re very loved-up.

‘Having tried to get rid of him for a while he’s kinda just sticking around now … ❤️ #,’ Caroline, 38, captioned the snap.

In the picture the TV star cosies up to Andrew, 27, as he smiles with his arm around her.

Many of Caroline’s fans were thrilled for her and sent their best wishes to the new couple.

‘Awesome! Pair of stunners,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Oh I just love you two as a couple’

And one added: ‘You make a lovely couple. Happy for you Caroline.’

Meanwhile Andrew posted a sweet snap where he’s seen cuddling up to Caroline on Instagram Stories and wrote: ‘Nice end to a nice day’

The lovebirds were seen enjoying a night out together in Shoreditch that evening and held hands as they left the venue for their date night.

It comes after Caroline confirmed the romance last week by sharing a photo of them kissing on her Facebook page.

Andrew also made it official as he changed his profile photo to a cosy selfie of the pair together in the snow – awww.

It’s thought that the TV stars connected after meeting on a night out in London and it seems like they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Andrew is Caroline’s first boyfriend since her short-lived romance with artist Blue Logan last year, with the Love Island host having decided to go on a dating hiatus after that split.

‘I needed to do it. It was really healthy to a take a break,’ she told Now last summer. ‘I’ve jumped from relationship to relationship since my twenties and I was like, right, I just needed to reset my brain really.

‘I touched on other things and reconnected with girlfriends I haven’t seen for ages. It sounds really cheesy, but it definitely worked.’