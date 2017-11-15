Flackers has got her Instagram followers in a frenzy

Caroline Flack only touched down in Los Angeles a few days ago but has already sent fans into overdrive with a VERY racy holiday snap.

The presenter cheekily flashed her cleavage by posing TOPLESS in a pool on Monday as she relaxed in the water – oh, and proved that she’s a master of multitasking by applying lipstick at the same time.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Caroline Flack swapping Love Island for La La Land by ‘heading to Hollywood’?

Flackers, 38, is seen standing in the shot wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms as she just about covers the front of her boobs with her arms.

‘Wish you were here …📸 by @jaimetruffles,’ the former Strictly Come Dancing champion captioned the shot.

Wish you were here …📸 by @jaimetruffles A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

The saucy picture quickly racked up likes – more than 18k so far, to be precise – and led to lots of comments from Caroline’s gobsmacked fans.

‘Oh my god,’ one simply remarked, whilst another said: ‘Omg how fit do you look’

And one admirer even thought the sexy shot was worthy of a Kim Kardashian-style internet break, having written: ‘And….? How is the internet not broken? @carolineflack #toohot’

The post also prompted some amusing responses from some of Caroline’s celebrity mates.

Professor Green quipped that he was simply looking at the lippy by commenting: ‘I dunno if red is your colour’

Meanwhile over on Twitter actor Chris O’Dowd joked: ‘i love lewisham leisure centre’

And even one of the Chuckle Brothers got involved – Paul Chuckle tweeted back to Flackers’ ‘wish you were here’ message: ‘Planned on it but work got in the way’

Caroline then replied: ‘To me or to you ?’

LOLs. Cazza is clearly loving life in LA so far and earlier on in her trip shared a photo of a magical sunset.

It comes amid reports last week that the presenter is planning to pursue her acting dreams in the city by heading to Hollywood for pilot season in January, which sees wannabes audition for new TV shows in the hope that they’ll make it to our screens later in the year.

Exciting stuff, Flackers!