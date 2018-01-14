‘Over the moon’ Cat Deeley reveals she is expecting second child with husband Patrick Kielty – and the announcement is SO sweet

It’s an exciting day in Celebsville, as TV star Cat Deeley has announced that she and husband Patrick Kielty will soon be expanding their brood! The presenter has shared an exciting Twitter post confirming the news that she is pregnant with the pair’s second child. Aww!

41-year-old Cat and husband of five years Patrick, 46, already share one-year-old son Milo, who was born in January 2016.

The delighted star made the adorable announcement on Twitter, sharing her excitement to be a family of four.

She wrote, “Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Our hearts!

Fans were quick to congratulate Cat over the happy news. One user wrote, “Ah that’s fabulous news. Congratulations to you and @ PatricKielty and Milo.”. While another said, “Congratulations so happy for you and your family “.

Modern Family actor Jessie Tyler Ferguson also offered his congratulations to his showbiz buddy, writing, “Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!!”.

It’s likely that Cat is somewhere between 5-6 months pregnant, given that she’s due in the spring.

Popular presenter Cat Deeley, who has now settled in America, has previously spoken about her fears that she might never be able to get pregnant again after falling pregnant with Milo at age 39.

‘I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do.’, she confessed.

‘When you go for your check-ups they call you a ‘geriatric mum’. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, “Ma’am, you are triple high risk”.’

And although she was delighted about welcoming her son, she admitted she constantly worries about young Milo.

“I am awake all night listening out for him.”, she confessed.

“I am checking he is breathing. I’m depressed I will never sleep again.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their exciting news. We can’t wait to see pics of the new arrival!