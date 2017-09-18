The TV presenter spoke out about her former SMTV co-host's recent struggle

TV presenter Cat Deeley has shown her support for long-term friend Ant McPartlin following his recent stint in rehab.

Earlier this year, Ant revealed he was battling a prescription painkiller addiction and has since completed two months in rehab – something his former SM:TV Live co-host Cat was unaware of until Ant spoke publicly about his struggles.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Ant and Dec confirm SMTV Live is coming BACK! Here’s 6 things we’re looking forward to…

Cat – who last saw Ant when the pair filmed a segment for Saturday Night Takeaway – said, ‘I didn’t know anything. The last time I saw them was in Florida when we did the Missing Crown Jewels thing in Florida in April. Ant seemed absolutely fine.’

However, the forty-year-old star quickly threw her support behind the star, praising Ant, 41, for being so open and wishing him well as he continues on his road to recovery.

She said, ‘Everybody has issues. He’s made the decision to do something about it, which should be applauded. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody makes some silly choices at some time in their life. We all do it.’

‘I think he’s going to just get better and everyone’s going to love him even more for it. They’ll love him as much as I do,’ mum-of-one Cat continued.

Cat, Ant and Declan Donnelly famously worked together on Saturday morning kids’ TV show SM:TV Live before it came to an end in 2003.

Since, Cat has cracked America, fronting TV shows including So You Think You Can Dance, whilst the Geordie duo have enjoyed huge success at home.

But this month Cat – who is proud mum to 18-month-old son Milo with husband Patrick Kielty – is temporarily returning to the UK to host a brand new series for Sky called Sing: Ultimate A Cappella.

We’re glad to have her back!