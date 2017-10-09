Looking good, Cath!

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has had viewers hooked with her recent antics as Eva Price and now she’s got everyone talking off screen too…

The actress left her Instagram fans gobsmacked on Saturday night when she showed off her figure in a fitted black gown ahead of an evening out with husband Tom Pitfield.

Catherine, 34, took a selfie in her dress and wrote: ‘Big thankyou to the fabulous @markmeliadesigns for my beautiful dress tonight!!

‘And to my gorgeous girls @pro_makeup_academy and @carlyguy5 for my hair and make up! After a day on a farm they had their work cut out!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#outout #datenight’

The mum-of-one also posted a snap with Tom and boxer Frank Bruno, who they bumped into as they attended a charity boxing event in Manchester.

Catherine’s striking frock – which featured a sparkling neckline and daring cut-out back – certainly made the most of her svelte bod and fans were quick to heap praise on her.

‘Wow you look amazing @auntiecath17,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘You look beautiful! Love that dress!!’

And one fan gushed: ‘Cath you are gorgeous and wow what a body’

It comes after Catherine – who has son Alfie, 2, with personal trainer husband Tom – recently opened up about how she’s happier than ever with her figure.

The TV star battled with her weight during her teens and at one point was a size 22 but slimmed down to a size 12.

She’s now a size 8-10 after losing weight following the birth of her son and feels comfortable with where she’s currently at.

‘When I look at pictures of myself from that time, it doesn’t look like me,’ Catherine tells The Mirror of her past bod. ‘I was a different person.

‘In terms of body shape, I’m the smallest I’ve ever been. I’ve got nothing to complain about, I’m healthy.’

Your fans certainly aren’t complaining either, Cath!