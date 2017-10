Looking good, Cath!

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has had viewers hooked with her recent antics as Eva Price and now sheโ€™s got everyone talking off screen tooโ€ฆ

The actress left her Instagram fans gobsmacked on Saturday night when she showed off her figure in a fitted black gown ahead of an evening out with husband Tom Pitfield.

Catherine, 34, took a selfie in her dress and wrote: โ€˜Big thankyou to the fabulous @markmeliadesigns for my beautiful dress tonight!!

โ€˜And to my gorgeous girls @pro_makeup_academy and @carlyguy5 for my hair and make up! After a day on a farm they had their work cut out!! ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป#outout #datenightโ€™

The mum-of-one also posted a snap with Tom and boxer Frank Bruno, who they bumped into as they attended a charity boxing event in Manchester.

Catherineโ€™s striking frock – which featured a sparkling neckline and daring cut-out back – certainly made the most of her svelte bod and fans were quick to heap praise on her.

โ€˜Wow you look amazing @auntiecath17,โ€™ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: โ€˜You look beautiful! Love that dress!!โ€™

And one fan gushed: โ€˜Cath you are gorgeous and wow what a bodyโ€™

It comes after Catherine – who has son Alfie, 2, with personal trainer husband Tom – recently opened up about how sheโ€™s happier than ever with her figure.

The TV star battled with her weight during her teens and at one point was a size 22 but slimmed down to a size 12.

Sheโ€™s now a size 8-10 after losing weight following the birth of her son and feels comfortable with where sheโ€™s currently at.

โ€˜When I look at pictures of myself from that time, it doesn’t look like me,โ€™ Catherine tells The Mirror of her past bod. โ€˜I was a different person.

โ€˜In terms of body shape, I’m the smallest I’ve ever been. I’ve got nothing to complain about, I’m healthy.โ€™

Your fans certainly arenโ€™t complaining either, Cath!