With faces from TOWIE, Geordie Shore AND Gogglebox, we're becoming a full-time couch potato.

Not to put a downer on anyones day, but Big Brother AND Love Island are both drawing to a very imminent end- which means we can all pack up and go to bed for the rest of the year.

Right? Right.

However, before you find yourself too down in the dumps over the impending doom of a daily routine without our fave shows- fear not!

In fact, the end of BB brings the beginning of Celebrity Big Brother– and this season looks to be an absolute whopper of a line-up!



With the unofficial line-up having reportedly leaked- leaving Channel 5 producers ‘left scrambling’ according to The Sun- here’s the famous faces we can hopefully expect to see on our ol’ box for the remainder of the summer!

*Crosses all fingers and toes and prays to the TV Gods*

1. TOWIE’s Pete Wicks…

Having seemingly rekindled his romance with Megan McKenna, lets hope their relationship can stand the test of CBB- as TOWIE ‘fella Pete is rumoured to be hitting up the show!

See: ‘T minus 1 week’: TOWIE’s Megan McKenna pines for boyfriend Pete Wicks after CONFIRMING their relationship is back on

2. Ex on the Beach’s Jemma Lucy…

According to the leaked alleged line-up, Ex on the Beach‘s resident bad ‘gal Jemma Lucy is possibly set for the UK’s most famous household!

3. Sarah Harding…

The 35-year-old former Girls Aloud star is also being rumoured amongst the line-up.

In fact, the ‘gal has been linked to the show before- with a source previously telling The Sun, ‘Sarah is fully on board. But she is not sure if she feels ready’ We wonder if *this* is the year of Sarah’s CBB residency?!

See: AWKS! Cheryl Cole ‘unfollows Sarah Harding’ on Twitter – amid rumours her former Girls Aloud bandmate is heading into CBB

4. Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry…

Of course, it wouldn’t be a series of CBB without a member of the Geordie Shore family jumping about in the hot tub and teaching us words like ‘Radgie’.

Following in the footsteps of famous GS faces such as Chloe Ferry, Scotty T and Marnie Simpson, lets hope it’s Nathan’s time to shine!

5. Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle…

1/2 of our fave Gogglebox duo (Sandi and Sandra, OFC) is also being lined up for the show.

In fact, a source recently shared with The Sun: ‘Sandi will be great on Celebrity Big Brother – but it might take viewers a few days to get used to seeing her without Sandra’.



Alice Perry