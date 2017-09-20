OMG! They did what?!

Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding have removed ALL traces of eachother from their Instagram accounts, sparking SPLIT rumours. Shock!!

The love birds began their romance in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, and immediately had a undoubtable spark. After the house, they continued to reassure fans their relationship was perfect with loved up Instagram posts TAKING OVER their accounts, we think they’re made for eachother!

It seems Chad moving back to America has put a slight strain on their relationship as a source told The Sun Online “things are hard – they’re so far apart, and there’s the time difference too,”

“When they do speak things are tense – she’s worried he could be using the relationship for fame, he’s talked about ending the relationship a couple of times – it’s really difficult.”

They added: “Things are hanging by a thread right now.” Bless them!

Sarah hinted at their relationship not being such flying colours anymore on Loose Women two weeks ago.

“[It’s going] OK, he’s gone back to LA now. I don’t know [when I’ll see him next]. I’ve got some work possibly lined up in LA in the next few weeks,” the star explained.

“I might be back over in a couple of weeks. Who knows?”

Janet Street Porter queried celeb Sarah Harding on the way she dealt with the question: ‘If you say ok though, that’s not saying 100%. It’s a little bit like the jury’s out.’

But she insisted that she and Chad don’t want to rush into anything, Sarah told the panel: “We’ve spent like a week together outside of the house, obviously we’ve got real lives to get on with.

“I’m still acclimatising and getting used to real life again. I still can’t get my head around everything and what’s to come so we’re just going to play it one bit at a time. I want to be sensible about this.”

Despite appearing doubtful of her future with Chad at the start, the Celebrity Big Brother winner, recalled how she bonded with Chad even when she ruled out getting involved in a romance.

We hope they rekindle soon!

Words by Natalie Bradshaw.