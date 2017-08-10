Viewers were shocked by Jemma and Sarah's VERY explosive row

This year’s Celebrity Big Brother has seen it’s fair share of explosive clashes already – and it’s only been a week.

But Wednesday night’s show saw drama hit an all time high after feisty reality star, Jemma Lucy and Girl Aloud’s Sarah Harding found themselves caught up in a stormy argument over Jordan Davies.

As the house descended into chaos, some VERY personal insults were thrown – including Jemma calling Sarah a ‘a little f**king slag…’ and Sarah hitting back with ‘at least I don’t sh*g on TV for a living’. OUCH.

Despite her harsh words, Sarah was later left devastated and sobbed to Big Brother in the Diary Room that Jemma was ‘bang out of order’ as she questioned whether to walk from the show.

And viewers were quick to stick up for the singer, blasting Jemma for the viscous argument and even asking for the Ex On The Beach star to be removed from the house altogether.

One angry fan slammed: ‘#CBB I actually feel sorry for Sarah. Jemma likes to get involved in other peoples business. #getherout.’

Another said: ‘Jemma will be removed this series, I’d put my months wages on it. #CBB.’

While a third chimed in: ‘Hope Jemma gets nominated and booted out for this.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

However, it wasn’t all bad for Jemma, as one viewer snapped back: ‘After rewatching the argument I am 100% team Jemma on this…’

And another agreed: ‘Am i the only one who is on team jemma? sarah got all aggressive first & she is always so miserable & negative! it’s all ME ME ME’.

The fierce argument began whenasked Sarah, 35, why she feels that there’s a divide in the house which separates her andfrom the rest of the group.

But it didn’t take long for Jemma to explode, telling Sarah: ‘No one’s been around loads of people though Sarah, you keep thinking you’re different to everyone else.’

Which soon turned into the harshest game of name calling we’ve ever seen on the show.

Eeek! We can’t imagine that’s the last we’ll hear of these two’s argument…