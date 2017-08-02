Eeeek. This is awks...

Katie Price isn’t one to keep her feelings to herself.

So when the former model appeared on Celebrity Big Brother‘s sister show Bit On The Side after Tuesday night’s launch, it was only right that she told us all exactly how she felt about the new housemates.

Unfortunately for Ex On The Beach star, Jemma Lucy – Katie isn’t exactly the biggest fan and things got brutal pretty quickly.

Now, Katie and Jemma first met when Jemma appeared on the star’s modelling show – Signed By Katie Price – remember that?

Anyway while the pair quickly became friends, things took a nasty turn when 28-year-old Jemma reportedly slept with one of Katie’s former flames – and the ladies have basically been at war ever since.

So as reality star Jem prepared to capture the nation’s attention with her wild antics in the CBB house, her love rival didn’t even try to hide her disdain for the tattooed star.

Talking to host,on the Channel 5 spin-off show, the 39-year-old started: ‘I’m a professional. That’s why I’ve come so far in this industry. It doesn’t matter who says anything about me.

‘I [could] air it to you lot, but I will keep it in because I’m more respectful.’

Before adding: ‘But what I will say is, Jemma will be out quick. There’s a lot of big characters in there and I think she won’t even shine.

‘She’ll be out quick. There’s so many personalities in there, she’s not shining already… it’s early days, but good luck to her.’ Eeek!