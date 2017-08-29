It's the battle of the reality shows...
It’s all kicking off on Twitter after Celebrity Big Brother finalist Sam Thompson, hit out at Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay for a remark he made about his friendship with fellow CBB star Jordan Davies.
Yup, Kem started some serious online beef when he suggested that Sam and Jordan were copying him and BFF Chris Hughes‘ TV bromance.
Are you keeping up?
The Love Island winner took to Twitter a few weeks ago to mock Sam and Jordan – who became fast pals on the Channel 5 reality show – saying: ‘How is there boys paining there nails and making raps on CBB that’s so last month @chrishughes_22′.
But clearly not happy with the dig, 25-year-old Sam quoted the tweet and quipped back: ‘Forgot that people weren’t allowed to be mates after Chris and kem. Didn’t watch love island but heard nice things.’
Speaking about Kem and girlfriend Amber Davies‘ new job as GMB showbiz presenters, he went on: ‘Also felt sorry for the kid after good morning Britain. Not the easiest job to walk into….’
Before adding: ‘Think he’s a bit of a d**k now though’.
Kem – who received a bit of flack for his ‘awkward’ hosting on GMB – then tried to play down the tweet as ‘banter’, replying: ‘Was playful banter geez, but cheers.’
But soon deleted his tweets, before Sam swiftly wrote back: ‘Putting people down for making friends….not my kind of banter. Hope you have a good career.’
The Made In Chelsea star added: ‘We’ve never met, and i wasn’t aware we were having banter but I’m sure you’re a good man, and hopefully you smash your career.’
Unfortunately the awkwardness didn’t end there as Love Island finalist Chris then decided to weigh in on the argument, writing: ‘Muggy thing to tweet. No need to put anyone down for exploring, everyone alive starts somewhere.’
But his followers weren’t exactly impressed and went on to criticise Olivia Attwood‘s boyfriend, telling Chris to ‘stay out of it’.
Eeeek! We think we need a lie down after all that reality drama…