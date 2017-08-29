It's the battle of the reality shows...

It’s all kicking off on Twitter after Celebrity Big Brother finalist Sam Thompson, hit out at Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay for a remark he made about his friendship with fellow CBB star Jordan Davies.

Yup, Kem started some serious online beef when he suggested that Sam and Jordan were copying him and BFF Chris Hughes‘ TV bromance.

Are you keeping up?

The Love Island winner took to Twitter a few weeks ago to mock Sam and Jordan – who became fast pals on the Channel 5 reality show – saying: ‘How is there boys paining there nails and making raps on CBB that’s so last month @chrishughes_22′.

