The rest of the girl group have stayed silent...

Sarah Harding has had a bit of a tough time in the CBB house having faced a lot of criticism from her fellow celebs and the British public.

But luckily the former Girls Aloud star has found herself an ally in bandmate Nadine Coyle who has jumped to the singers defence.

After 35-year-old Sarah sparked speculation she’d had sex with Chad Johnson on Wednesday night’s episode – despite having a boyfriend on the outside world – Nadine took to Twitter to back up her pal.

‘Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being,’ the Northern Irish songstress told her followers.

‘She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique.’

‘#Nofiler was made for Sarah!!!’

Not stopping there, she continued: ‘Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!!’