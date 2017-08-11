It looks like Sam has a type...

After entering the Celebrity Big Brother house just last week, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has definitely been making the most of his single status.

But despite flirting up a storm with Amelia Lily on the Channel 5 reality show, Sam only called time on his long-term romance with MIC co-star Tiffany Watson a few months ago.

Following a load of on screen drama, the Chelsea pair decided to go on a ‘break’ where they are ‘allowed to get with other people’ but planned to reunite at the end of summer. Interesting…

And it looks as though 25-year-old Sam is taking full advantage of the temporary split as he has been getting close to X Factor star, Amelia.

But while Thursday night’s CBB episode saw cheeky Sam ask the singer out for a drink after the show, one fan couldn’t help but notice something VERY similar about the star’s ex Tiff and his new romance, Amelia.

They have the EXACT same top. How awkward is that?

Tweeting a photo of Tiff posing in the t-shirt – which says ‘the future is female’ – at an event, and Amelia wearing the same one in the Diary Room, the fan joked: ‘Sam definitely has a type… #cbb #teamtiff #Mic‘.

The awkward similarity comes after Amelia admitted to Sam that she didn’t want to be ‘anyone’s rebound’ following his recent split.

To which Sam said: ‘I didn’t come here expecting to meet anyone. There is a bit more to it, obviously, for me.’

Before adding: ‘I’m also aware that I have come out of a relationship very recently. I’m wary that I don’t want to f**k anything up in this sh*t, weird place.

‘I don’t want a ‘show-mance’ or anything like that.’

So, will Amelia and Sam grow closer? Or will Sam reunite with girlfriend, Tiff on the outside world? Let us know what you think @CelebsNow!