WATCH! Sarah Harding and Amelia Lily sing Girls Aloud in HILARIOUS CBB Talent Show

There's also an X-Rated strip tease and a connection with the spirit world...

It may have only just launched on Tuesday, but Celebrity Big Brother is already treating us to the much-anticipated celeb talent show.

We’ve previously seen Jeremy McConnell and Scotty T dance around in feather bowyers, TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna sing her heart out and Darren Day give us a motivational speech.

But this year is set to be even BETTER.

Judged by Sandi Bogle, Chad Johnson and Helen Lederer, the famous housemates get ready to reveal their best party tricks, with singers Sarah Harding and Amelia Lily opting to show off their vocal chords with a pop rendition.

But not just any rendition – oh, no – the girls decide to sing ‘The Promise’ which just so happens to be a Girls Aloud classic.

And X Factor star, Amelia gets just a little bit excited and declares: ‘I’m doing a gig with a Girls Aloud member, people. I can’t get over this right now!’

But these two aren’t the only ones pulling out all the stops as Trisha Paytas and Jemma Lucy try out a load of saucy challenges for their performance.

Donning a skimpy pink bikini and sparkly stilettos, Ex On the Beach star Lucy is sat down on a chair and blindfolded whilst Trisha sets about making her lick cream off various parts of her body. Ooo err.

While Sam Thompson and Jordan Davies also get naughty during a strip tease for Sandi and Helen. OKAY, this we need to see.

Also performing for the lucky judges, is TV medium Derek Acorah who calls on the Big Brother spirits, as well as Shaun Williamson (Barry from EastEnders) and Paul Danan who show off their acting skills.

Take a look at the preview for yourselves!