‘Cringe!’ CBB viewers divided after Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding BITES Amelia Lily in bizarre booze-fuelled incident

The star got a little bit 'merry' on Sunday night

CBB took a weird turn on Sunday night when former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding decided to BITE fellow housemate, Amelia Lily.

The singer was ‘feeling merry’ during one part of the episode, and stripped off to her black bikini to jump in the hot tub at 2am.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

But after heading back into the CBB house to hang out with pals Amelia, Marissa Jade and Jordan Davies, Sarah then gave the X Factor star a playful nip on the leg – to the shock of both housemates and viewers.

Amelia screeched: ‘You just bit my leg! Sarah just bit my leg’, before Sarah then cried out: ‘Motorboat time!’ and pretended to rub against Amelia’s chest.

Later Big Brother then called Amelia to the Diary Room to see if she was okay but the young singer laughed it off, saying: ‘I’m absolutely fine, it was a playful thing.

‘She didn’t do anything wrong but it was really quite funny. I love her, she’s class.’

More: CBB’s Paul Danan and Karthick Nagesan caught up heated in race row

But while Amelia took the whole thing in jest, viewers at home weren’t so impressed with Sarah’s actions and expressed their confusion on social media.

One fan tweeted: ‘If someone bit my leg I’d of drop kicked them! Why would you bite a leg!?’

More: WATCH! Sarah Harding and Amelia Lily sing Girls Aloud in HILARIOUS CBB Talent Show

While another said: ‘Sarah is making me cringe # CBB’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Although some CBB fans thought the whole thing was hilarious.

Sarah entertained her housemates on what had been a pretty awkward night, after Shaun Williamson (Barry from EastEnders) won immunity from the first CBB eviction on Tuesday.

Helen Lederer, Derek Acorah and Paul Danan are also immune. Meanwhile Marissa, Sarah, Chad Johnson, Trisha Paytas, Karthik Nagesan, Sandi Bogle, Jordan Davies and Jemma Lucy could face the public vote.

Oh it’s all kicking off already…