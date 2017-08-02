The former Girls Aloud star has poured her heart out to Paul Danan

Sarah Harding may have only entered the Celebrity Big Brother house less than 24-hours ago, but the Girls Aloud singer has already emotionally opened up about her past.

Just minutes after settling into the famous house, Sarah and former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan got into an emotional chat about their issues – which will be shown on tonight’s show.

And not one to shy away from her problems, Cheryl’s former band mate was very open about a previous failed engagement – and while the star doesn’t explicitly reveal who she is talking about, we assume Sarah is referring to ex Tom Crane.

‘A lot of my issues were down to being in a toxic relationship,’ the 35-year-old confessed.

‘For me it stems from being hurt. Six months before I was due to get married it all just tumbled around me. I had to front everything and he f***ed off to Ibiza.’

The pair dated for five years and got engaged during a trip to the Maldives over Christmas in 2010 but announced their split shortly after in 2011.

Sarah continued: ‘I had nothing and I felt like I’d lost my family and my friends that we’d built for five years. I felt I had no one left I could turn to.’

‘I was very lonely but I had a few select friends who helped save me from myself. They’re still good friends but I don’t get to see them very often.’

Before adding: ‘I’m very much a private person so it’s quite overwhelming to do this. But I just got so sick of people labelling me still after all this time so I thought f*** it.’

But luckily the blonde beauty is now in a much better place and while chatting to American reality star, Sarah said she can’t wait for new opportunities.

She told her: ‘I can’t wait to settle down now and have a family, and I got duped when I was 30, 6 months before my wedding and that broke me, but every day is a new opportunity.

‘Sometimes you might f**k up but life goes on, it always does’.

Good on you, Sarah!