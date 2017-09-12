The Girls Aloud star has struggled to sell her old clothes

Sarah Harding might have been victorious on Celebrity Big Brother but her latest venture has proved less successful…

The singer has been trying to sell her old clothes online for charity but is said to be ‘embarrassed’ after failing to flog everything except for a £5 pair of jeans. Awks.

Sarah, 35, listed several items on selling website Depop last year, ranging from a worn pair of jeans for £20 up to a £2,000 Mugler frock she wore to a film premiere which she also promised would come with an autographed photo.

‘Selling my beautiful #muglar dress as worn at last weeks red carpet #batman#superman#premier , hate seeing this 1 go !!’ the Girls Aloud star had written in the caption.

‘Will send with a signed photograph of me wearing @sarahnicoleharding’

Other items for sale include a never worn Just Cavalli dress for £300 and a £100 pair of All Saints jeans which Sarah says have only been worn once.

During an exchange over the crumpled pair of skinny jeans she managed to sell for a fiver, Sarah explained in the comments: ‘Postage is £5 on most items , just press buy to purchase’

The lack of interest in her other sales has reportedly left her a bit red-faced though.

‘It was something she was told about years ago,’ an insider tells the Daily Star. ‘She was never that keen, but she thought she could raise a bit for charity.’

Despite not getting very lucky with her online shop, Sarah managed to do good for charity when she attended the BGC Charity Day in London on Monday to help raise money for a range of causes.

It comes just weeks after the singer won Celebrity Big Brother and as her prize was able to donate £50k to a charity of her choice.

She also emerged from the show in a relationship with fellow contestant Chad Johnson but has been keeping a pretty low profile since the series ended.

US star Chad confirmed to a Twitter follower a few days ago that he and Sarah are still dating though and it’s been reported that Sarah will soon be reunited with her man when she heads to Los Angeles to relaunch her music career.