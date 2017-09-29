The CBB star has finally broken her silence

Sarah Harding and new beau Chad Johnson had us ALL talking when they became the most unexpected couple of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Mostly because the Girls Aloud singer actually had a boyfriend on the outside world when the celeb pair hooked up.

But since being crowned Queen on the CBB house last month, Sarah has found herself at the centre of a load of split rumours after American reality star Chad jetted back to his home in LA.

And after keeping her cards close to her chest, the singer FINALLY broke her silence on just what’s going on with her boyfriend during Thursday night’s episode of Celebrity Juice.

During the comedy programme – which was filmed on Friday 22nd September – host Keith Lemon questioned the blonde beauty over her relationship status.

He asked: ‘So are you going over to America then?’

To which she replied: ‘I’m going next week, but I’m doing some work over there as well’.

Talking about their controversial romance, Sarah then added: ‘I didn’t go in there looking for anything at all. I didn’t look at him like that at first…

‘He’s from The Bachelor… but he’s not a bachelor anymore, is he?!’

Sarah’s comments come after Chad – who starred in US dating shows The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise – sparked rumours of a split after he removed all traces of Sarah from his social media.

Which is the BIGGEST tell-tell sign of a 21st century break up…

Although the reality star was quick to dismiss rumours as he later took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Reaching out to his 122k followers, Chad simply wrote: ‘We’re still together. Relax people.’

And backing her BF up, Sarah was quick to share the message with her own 242k followers.

That settles that, then!