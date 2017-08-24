Did they do the deed?

CBB housemates Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson have become the shock reality couple that none of us saw coming.

A Girls Aloud star and a luxury estate agent and Bachelor from across the pond… you can’t write this stuff!

But while we have SO many questions about their unlikely romance, the big question left on everyone’s lips after Wednesday night’s episode is ‘did they have sex?’.

The loved-up pair were already seen getting steamy under the sheets last week – but Sarah and Chad’s relationship showed no signs of slowing down as things got even raunchier in the CBB bedroom.

After finding themselves locked in another fiery row, it appeared all was forgiven as they seemed to get intimate at the end of the show.

Chatting under the covers, former singer Sarah told her new boyfriend she was ‘too hot’, to which Chad, 30, answered: ‘Yeah you are’.

With the er… romantic sounds of Derek Acorah snoring in the background, the pair then went in for a passionate snog as reality star Chad said: ‘This is too much,’

Sarah replied: ‘It’s not, I want it,’ before Chad finally added: ‘I want you.’ Ooo la la!



And CBB viewers were quick to take to Twitter questioning whether the pair had done the deed…