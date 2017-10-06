FREE THE NIPPLE

Ellie Goulding is the latest star to fall prey to the celeb nip slip

Nipples are pesky things, aren’t they? It seems like barely a days go by when we’re not confronted with a new celeb nip slip snap…

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with flashing a little nip, as the #freethenipple movement has made quite clear.

But something tells us some celebs might have preferred to reveal a little less than they did in these pics!

Ellie Goulding is the latest star to reveal what lies beneath. The Still Falling For You singer gave the paps an eyeful as she went bra-free in a red sweater whilst attending the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Oo-er!

And when Ellie shared some snaps of herself at the show on Instagram, some fans couldn’t resist commenting. One said, ‘Love the no bra trend’, whilst another added: ‘I love nipples.’ You and us both!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is another celeb who isn’t afraid to show off her bod. The girlband member recently shared a snap featuring some very prominent nips whilst sunning herself on a boat. Jealous, us? Well, yeah as it happens.

Meanwhile, stars who’ve fallen prey to the celebrity nip slip including Mariah Carey at this year’s Vanity Pair post-Oscars party, Gigi Hadid on the Versace catwalk and Caroline Flack at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. D’oh!

Check out these and more celeb nip slip pics – including Lottie Moss, Christina Milian, Bella Hadid and more – in the gallery below…