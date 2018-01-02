These ladies will become the first contestants to enter the house

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is almost upon us and now the line-up of this year’s all-female show has been confirmed!

Joining journalist Rachel Johnson – who was announced as a contestant last month – are glamour model Jess Impiazzi, former MP Ann Widdecombe and transgender newsreader India Willoughby.

Other ladies set to enter the house on Tuesday night’s launch show include Coronation Street actress Amanda Barrie, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Malika Haqq and Ashley James, who found fame on Made In Chelsea and has gone on to become a presenter and DJ.

There’s a twist to the line-up too as the stars will be joined by a non-celebrity contestant – Detective Constable Maggie Oliver is going to enter the house.

The ladies will be alone in the house for the first few days of the series before being joined by male contestants to ‘shake up the dynamics’ – eek.

Here’s the lowdown on this year’s female Celebrity Big Brother 2018 stars…

Amanda Barrie

Coronation Street fans will remember Amanda, 82, as Alma Sedgewick, who she played for 20 years before leaving in 2001. She’s starred in various other shows and also appeared in comedy film Carry On Cleo.

Malika Haqq

She might not be a member of the Kardashian family but Malika, 34, has been a regular on the family’s reality series thanks to her close friendship with Khloe Kardashian.

Jess Impiazzi

Being on reality TV will be nothing new for 28-year-old Jess. The glamour model not only appeared on Ex On The Beach but also had a brief stint in TOWIE back in 2012 as one of the ‘Sugar Hut Honeys’.

Ashley James

Ashley, 30, got her break on Made In Chelsea in 2012 when she dated Francis Boulle before going on to hook up with Ollie Locke. She’s since landed her own radio show and has a blog.

Rachel Johnson

Following dad Stanley’s time on I’m A Celebrity, journalist Rachel, 52, is the latest member of politician brother Boris Johnson’s family to try her hand at reality TV.

Maggie Oliver

Former police officer Maggie played a central role in getting justice for victims of a horrifying grooming ring in Rochdale, a case that was the subject of BBC drama Three Girls last year.

Ann Widdecombe

70-year-old Ann came into the public eye as a politician for the Conservative Party but has since showed a whole new side to herself on reality TV – who could forget her partnership with Anton du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010?

India Willoughby

Newsreader India, 51, underwent gender reassignment in 2015 – having previously been known as Jonathan Willoughby – and returned to TV on Channel 5. She’s also appeared on Loose Women and is a mum to teenage son Rhodes.