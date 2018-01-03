This star is set to join the all-female house

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 might have launched with an all-female house but now the identity of the first male contestant has been confirmed!

It’s been revealed that former footballer John Barnes will enter the compound on Friday, with Rylan Clark-Neal making the announcement during Tuesday night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Nikki Grahame SLAMS Ashley James

‘As you know, Friday night, the house will receive some gentlemen. Tonight, I can reveal that one of those very men, will be Liverpool legend and rap superstar John Barnes is going in the house!’ Rylan told the audience.

John, 54, is best known for playing for Liverpool and was also part of the England squad. He had a brief foray into music too, having recorded a rap for the 1990 England World Cup song World In Motion by New Order.

The sportsman isn’t a total stranger to reality TV either as he took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

News of John signing up for CBB received a mixed reaction on social media, with some viewers admitting that they weren’t sure who he is. Awks.

Others were more excited though and hailed him as a ‘legend’.

It comes after the eight female stars – including Ann Widdecombe, Jess Impiazzi and India Willoughby – entered the house on Tuesday night’s launch show.

Channel 5 announced last month that they’d be beginning the series with a line-up completely consisting of women ‘in a salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage’.

However, they revealed that men would join them to launch a battle of the sexes and there have already been plenty of rumours about which male celebrities could join John in the house.

Names in the frame have included several stars of reality TV, with Love Island contestant Jonny Mitchell, Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews and Geordie Shore lad Nathan Henry rumoured to be possible housemates. The Apprentice star Andrew Brady has also been linked to the series.

Others tipped to arrive at the CBB pad are Boyzone‘s Shane Lynch and American singer Ginuwine, who is famed for his hit song Pony as featured in the Channing Tatum film Magic Mike.

Eek, sounds like an interesting mix!